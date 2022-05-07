×
Kalle Sauerland doubts Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kell Brook fight will happen

Kell Brook (left), Kalle Sauerland (middle), Chris Eubank Jr. (right)
leondeamoko
leondeamoko
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 07, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter Kalle Sauerland does not believe Kell Brook has any intention of getting in the ring with his fighter.

After the entertaining fight between Brook and Amir Khan in February, the 36-year-old Sheffield native looked to be eyeing up Chris Eubank Jr. for his next bout. There have been rumors of that contest coming to fruition. However, the talks seem to have gone "cold" according to Sauerland. In a recent interview with Boxing Social's YouTube channel, the promoter said:

"It's sort of gone cold and we've sort of moved on... I don't think Brook wants to fight. I don't think he wants that fight. That's my opinion."

It seems as though the promoter is already looking for new options. Chances are that Chris Eubank Jr. will next compete in the summer against a fairly big name. When asked if Eubank Jr. will have a "mega fight," Sauerland responded:

"Yeah I think, Eubank Jr. like I said before, take out the big boys... he's the number one attraction in the UK. There's no other boxer who makes headlines like he does in the UK."

What are Chris Eubank Jr.'s next options?

While the fight with Kell Brook does not seem likely to materialize, there are a number of options on the table for Eubank Jr.

For instance, there's Gennadiy Golovkin. In April, 'GGG' added yet another win to his impressive record against the tough Japanese opponent, Ryota Murata, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. By the time summer comes, we could see the Kazakh finally enter the ring against 'Next Gen'.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata - IBF & WBA Middleweight Title Bout

Another potential opponent could be fierce rival Billy Joe Saunders in a rematch. The pair last fought back in 2014, where Saunders won by split-decision in an epic contest. However, the fight failed to settle the feud between the two Brits, who still portray a strong dislike for each other. Fans haven't seen Billy Joe Saunders in action since his heartbreaking defeat to the pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez, a year ago.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Billy Joe Saunders - 2014

After negotiations fell through with Brook, we could see Eubank Jr. face the last person to fight the Sheffield man, Amir Khan. The Olympic silver medalist has suggested that he won't retire from his beloved sport, despite suffering a damaging loss to Brook. This could potentially set up an attractive British showdown between Khan and Chris Eubank Jr. However, the bout wouldn't make much sense for the younger Brit as Khan is clearly nearing the end of his career.

Khan vs. Brook Weigh-In

