"Can he do that again to me?" - Chris Eubank Jr. on fighting Kell Brook in the future

Chris Eubank Jr. was impressed with Kell Brook's performance against Amir Khan. After the fight, Brook hinted at a fight between himself and 'Next Gen'. Eubank Jr. appeared in an interview with iFL TV to talk about Brook's performance and a potential fight:

"I was impressed you know, I'm not gonna lie and it excited me. Because you know, if he scraped by with a win or with a flat performance or a split decision or something then I'm not interested in fighting anyone, I'm not interested in fighting that. But when you dominate a world-class fighter like Amir Khan, that excites me. That makes me think, 'Can he do that against me?'"

Chris Eubank Jr. was so impressed by Brook's performance that he called him out immediately after his fight. Eubank Jr. was with the broadcast team when he called 'Special K' out.

Although Brook did seem interested in the fight, he did not confirm or deny anything. He spoke about how he would have to sit down with his family and make a decision on his future.

Chris Eubank Jr. is fresh off an impressive performance himself. He dominated Liam Williams for an entire twelve-round fight and won via unanimous decision. Eubank Jr. knocked Williams down multiple times, but he did not close out the fight. He later said this was intentional as he wanted to make Williams suffer for his pre-fight trash talk.

Under the guidance of Roy Jones Jr., 'Next Gen' looks like a whole new fighter.

Simon Jordan calls Chris Eubank Jr. an impostor

Simon Jordan spoke on the talkSPORT show about who Kell Brook should fight next. He argued that fighting Conor Benn would be too much to handle for Brook at his age. However, a fight against Eubank Jr. would do him good:

“But I just think that there is a different trajectory for Kell, he’s earnt the right not to be in with perhaps a young bull who will build his career around his names like Kell Brook and then go on to win a world title, I think Conor will win a world title.I do, I think Eubank Jr. is an imposter, and I think he’s going to get found out by someone that really has the ability to put it on him.”

Jordan believes Eubank Jr. would be an easier fight for Brook. The pair have already begun trash-talking on Twitter. However, the final decision to fight or to retire will be made by Brook and his family. He revealed that he wants to keep fighting but his parents aren't too fond of the idea.

It will be interesting to see if Brook decides to hang his gloves up or take on another fight.

