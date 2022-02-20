After nearly a decade of trash talk and back-and-forth, Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally fought at the Manchester Arena in England.

Despite many feeling that the fight between 'King' and 'Special K' was far past its expiration date, the event still had a lot of hype going in. The clash was broadcast on ESPN+ in the states and Sky Sports in the U.K.

The undercard didn't have anything as anticipated as the headlining clash, but there were still several bouts fans were looking forward to. The most notable undercard bout included Natasha Jonas fighting for the WBO Female Super Welterweight title. Another anticipated fight included prospect Viddal Riley making his U.K. debut against Willbeforce Shihepo.

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook full card results

Kell Brook def. Amir Khan via 6th Round TKO.

Kell Brook wasn't messing around on Saturday night in Manchester. 'Special K' walked down 'King' from the first moments of the fight, rocking Khan in the opening round. That opening round was a sign of things to come, as Brook would batter the former champion for the next sixth round.

The final round saw 'Special K' begin by rocking Khan badly once again. After a follow-up flurry, the referee had seen enough. After over a decade of bad blood, it was all Kell Brook in the actual fight. He defeated his rival via a one-sided sixth-round stoppage.

Natasha Jonas def. Chris Namus via 2nd round KO

Natasha Jonas claimed gold for the second time in her career. She came firing from the opening bell and scored a quick knockdown in the first round. She continued her onslaught into the second frame, where she claimed victory after Namus' corner threw in the towel.

Frazer Clarke def. Jake Darnell via 3rd round TKO

Hassan Azim def. MJ Hall via unanimous decision (40x36 3x)

Adam Azim def. Jordan Ellison via 3rd round KO

Bradley Rea def. Craig McCarthy via 1st round KO

Viddal Riley def. Willbeforce Shihepo via points decision

Germaine Brown def. Charlie Schofield via unanimous decision (98-92 2x, 99-92)

Ibrahim Nadim def. Taka Bembere via points decision

Abdul Khan def. Ricky Starkey via points decision

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim