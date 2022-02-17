Watch: Amir Khan receives massive homecrowd support ahead of Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan took part in the open workouts for his upcoming fight against Kell Brook. The Manchester-native received a huge ovation from his hometown crowd.

This weekend, 'King' is set for a massive contest against 'Special K'. After nearly a decade of trash-talk between the two former champions, they're finally set to clash at the Manchester Arena.

Earlier today, the two fighters took place in the fight week public workouts. If the reaction at the event is anything to go by, Khan may have a hometown advtange. He received a huge ovation from the crowd during the event.

Watch Amir Khan at the public workouts ahead of his fight with Kell Brook below:

'King' showcased his signature speed and worked out in front of the crowd. The Manchester-native wowed fans in the ring as he gave a sneak peak into Saturday's grudge match against Brook.

Amir Khan trained with Terence Crawford ahead of his grudge match with Kell Brook

Boxing fans with a keen eye may have noticed some similar faces in the background of Amir Khan's open workout. The former Unified Light-Welterweight Champion moved to Nebraska ahead of his fight with Brook to train with Terence Crawford.

The move was a somewhat surprising one. Khan challenged for Crawford's WBO welterweight title in April 2019 in a highly-anticipated pay-per-view matchup. While 'Bud' was a massive favorite, 'King' was confident he'd make it a fight. However, the U.K. native was dominated throughout.

Crawford floored the former champion in the first round. While Khan fought on valiently, he was comfortably behind in the fight and eventually finished in the sixth round.

Three years after the two fought in a championship bout, 'King' moved to the United States to train with his former foe for his upcoming grudge match against Brook.

'Bud' has even made the trip to the U.K. to support his friend-turned-foe this weekend. The champion is also familiar with Khan's opponent, as Crawford fought Brook the year after his showdown with 'King'. He defeated 'Special K' via fourth-round knockout in their 2020 WBO welterweight title fight.

Now, Brook will once again have to deal with Terence Crawford on Saturday night. However, this time, 'Bud' is in the role of trainer as he will try and will Amir Khan to victory over his longtime foe.

Edited by Harvey Leonard