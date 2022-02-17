"I'm here to support Amir Khan" - Terence Crawford weighs in ahead of the Khan vs. Kell Brook clash

Terence Crawford has landed in England to support Amir Khan. 'King' is set to square off against his longtime foe Kell Brook this Saturday night in Manchester.

'Bud' will be in the corner of Khan for the bout, as the WBO Welterweight Champion helped train him for the fight. Crawford's support will be important, as 'King' will likely have his hands full against 'Special K' this weekend.

Ahead of the U.K. grudge match, Crawford discussed the fight with Sky Sports Boxing. The champion seems confident in his friend getting the job done against Brook.

"I'm here to support Amir Khan. He's been in training with myself and my coaches and my whole team, I'm just supporting a friend. He's ready, he's been everything he's needed to do to get the victory this weekend. It should be a great fight and I'm looking forward to it."

Terence Crawford is fimilar with both men ahead of the fight. While he's currently friends with Khan, the two men used to be foes before they started training together earlier this year.

Furthermore, 'Bud' currently has wins over both 'King' and Kell Brook. He defeated both men via knockout during his ongoing title reign.

Terence Crawford and Amir Khan's journey from rivals to training partners

Terence Crawford being in Amir Khan's corner for his fight with Kell Brook isn't something many would've expected three years ago. The two men squared off in a highly-anticipated pay-per-view fight in April 2019.

'Bud' entered the bout as a huge favorite, but some thought that Khan might be able to turn the clock back in his bid for gold. However, Crawford proved why the oddsmakers were correct.

'King' got knocked down early in the first round, but fought on valiantly. Despite the effort, he was getting outboxed at every step of the fight. The WBO championship bout came to a close in the sixth round. The fight ended in controversy, as Khan was hit with a low-blow and couldn't continue. Despite the illegal hit, Crawford was awarded the victory via TKO.

Nearly three years later, the two men decided to let any sort of beef go. 'King' contacted Crawford to train for his highly-anticipated fight against Kell Brook. Just days away from his fight with 'Special K', one has to think that Khan's training with 'Bud' will likely help him in the U.K. showdown.

