"It's definitely personal" - Kell Brook is looking "to do business" against Amir Khan this weekend

Kell Brook is finally set to lock horns with Amir Khan this weekend. After years of build-up and trash talk, it's safe to say that the English duo aren't on friendly terms.

'The Special One' confirmed as much in a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing. The two have gone back-and-forth for years, with the pair having come up and risen to prominence around the same time on the U.K. regional scene.

Now just days away from his long-awaited bout with 'King', Brook has confirmed that the fight is still personal for him. While he's excited to punish his rival, 'Special K' is also pumped to show fans what they've been missing with this dream matchup.

"It's definitely personal, there's no handshakes. I'm coming to do business, I'm coming to do what we've talked about for over a decade. It's only five days away now, I just can't wait to show fans what they've been missing out on. This is the fight that's been needed to see and they're going to see a hell of a show Saturday night."

Catch Brook's interaction with Sky Sports Boxing below:

Kell Brook's last fight was a 2020 showdown with Terence Crawford

Kell Brook's fight against Amir Khan is a must-win for the former IBF welterweight champion. Not only would it be great for him to score a win over his rival, but he badly needs a victory to remain in title contention at 147lbs.

Furthermore, 'Special K' has been out of the ring since November 2020. The bout was a hyped clash against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on pay-per-view. While 'Bud' was a massive favorite, Kell Brook entered the fight riding three impressive wins.

Crawford ultimately showed why many thought he was favored going in. However, early in the contest, it looked good for 'Special K'. Through three rounds, he avoided big shots and winning on the scorecards through a solid jab and being the more active fighter.

However, it all came to a close in the fourth round. 'Bud' showed why many thought he was going to dominate the bout, as he hurt Brook badly in the fourth frame en route to a TKO victory. 'Special K' is now set to return to the ring for the first time since his stoppage loss to Crawford.

It's not going to be easy for the former IBF champion this weekend. Not only will he have to deal with fighting his longtime foe, he'll once again have to deal with Crawford. 'Bud' has been a training partner and has helped Khan prepare for his massive bout on Saturday night.

