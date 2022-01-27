"On the circle pad with the p4p champ" - Amir Khan training with Terence Crawford 

Amir Khan is just weeks away from his grudge match with Kell Brook. It seems that he's enlisted help from a former foe to help with his showdown against his fellow countryman.

Amir Khan recently took to Twitter to show himself training with Terence Crawford. During the tweet, 'King' confirmed that the WBO Welterweight Champion had flown out to help train him for his upcoming fight against Brook.

Khan was seen throwing some punches with Crawford padded up and taking the shots.

Watch Amir Khan's video of him training with Terence Crawford below:

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 On the circle pad with the p4p champ @terencecrawford , thanks for coming out to Colorado Springs to help me out in training camp 🥊 https://t.co/I0he7sHy55

Some fans may have been surprised to see Khan and Crawford training together. That mainly stems from the fact that the two men fought in April 2019, in a highly-anticipated bout.

Crawford put his WBO welterweight gold on the line against his British rival. Khan, for his part, was coming off back-to-back wins, but was still a massive underdog against 'Bud'. The bout then played out like many fans had expected going in.

Crawford dominated the fight, seemingly being one step ahead at all times. 'Bud' knocked down Khan in the first round and kept the pressure on from that moment forward. The champion eventually knocked 'King' down with a low shot in the sixth round, and Khan wasn't able to recover.

Crawford scored the victory via TKO as a result, and accused Khan of quitting. It seems that the men have put the bad blood behind them now as 'Bud' is training the former WBC Champion.

Amir Khan is set for long-awaited fight against Kell Brook

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally set to throw it down in February. The two former champions have had a war of words for years, but boxing politics has always gotten in the way of making the fight.

Now, years after their prime, the bout is finally set to happen. Both men have had their struggles heading into their Welterweight showdown, making their fight a must-win.

Khan has lost two of his last five bouts, with knockout defeats coming at the hands of Crawford and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. He is, however, coming off a knockout win over Billy Dib in his last outing in July 2019.

Kell Brook, on the other hand, has arguably struggled more. Brook is 3-3 in his last six fights. All three losses have come via knockout, as he's been stopped by champions Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim