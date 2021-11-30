Former standout world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook agree to settle heated rivalry at 149-pound catchweight, the fight community reacts

Long term rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook have finally agreed to step foot in the ring against each other on 19th February, 2022. The feud has been brewing for years and after multiple failed attempts to make this fight happen, it seems like it has finally materialized.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Amir Khan vs Kell Brook will be at a 149lbs catchweight. Amir Khan vs Kell Brook will be at a 149lbs catchweight.

The former world champions recently met at a press conference for their fight and the bad blood between the two was evident. Amir Khan and Kell Brook look to be nearing the end of their careers and they recognize this as the final chance to make this fight happen.

Amir Khan has not fought since July 2019, when he took on Billy Dib. Khan was able to make quick work of his Australian opponent and ended the fight in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Kell Brook was in the ring with current welterweight king Terence Crawford in November 2020. The fight ended in the fourth round and Crawford walked away with a TKO victory.

While speaking at the press conference, Amir Khan spoke about why he never saw Kell Brook as a worthy opponent. He said:

"I am coming levels down by taking this fight. I have fought the best in the world. I have conquered America, but people want to see me punch him in the face. It's my time now to put him in his place and move onto bigger and better things"

Amir Khan feels like Kell Brook doesn't boast half of his resume. Meanwhile, Brook has fought the likes of GGG, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but all these fights have ended via TKO/KO against Brook.

Watch the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook full press conference below:

How did the fight fans react to the news of Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook?

The fight fans were not entirely pleased with the setting up of this match. Even though there is a lot of anticipation for this match up, it seems a little too late to make this fight happen. Take a look at some of the reactions from the fans below:

craig gibson @craigkrtb @SkySportsNews 5 years too late and to put this nonsense on sky box office is ripping off customers who already pay over the top for sky @SkySportsNews 5 years too late and to put this nonsense on sky box office is ripping off customers who already pay over the top for sky

Mr Popular @Russlufc @SkySportsNews Can’t believe Sky have the cheek to put this on Box Office. This ship passed years ago and now they are both desperate for one last payday, they pull this out 😂😂 @SkySportsNews Can’t believe Sky have the cheek to put this on Box Office. This ship passed years ago and now they are both desperate for one last payday, they pull this out 😂😂

Gareth Southgate's At The Wheel @SackSouthgate @SkySportsNews This annoys me! It's like somebody buying you a iPhone 1 present you wanted 10years ago. Maybe I'm just being grumpy and should just see it as exhibition @SkySportsNews This annoys me! It's like somebody buying you a iPhone 1 present you wanted 10years ago. Maybe I'm just being grumpy and should just see it as exhibition

The fight has received a negative response from fans, however, it is expected that the build-up to the fight could bring in some change. It will be interesting to see who gets the last laugh in this rivalry.

