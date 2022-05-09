Chris Eubank Jr. calls out Gennadiy Golovkin after foiled Canelo trilogy - “I am ready to tango baby”

Chris Eubank Jr. has offered himself as a replacement for Canelo Alvarez to face Gennadiy Golovkin.

‘GGG’ and Alvarez were supposed to square off in a lucrative third meeting in September this year if the latter had won against Dmitry Bivol. With the Mexican superstar incurring a shocking unanimous decision loss to the Russian Light Heavyweight Champion, a third fight with Golovkin will be off the table for now.

This allowed Eubank Jr. to seize the opportunity to call out the Kazakhstani Middleweight Champion in a match. ‘Next Gen’ said in a tweet that he is ready to fill in the space and dance with Golovkin.

“Well @GGGBoxing, looks like you’re going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby, let’s get it on this summer.”

Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs) returned to the middleweight division in 2019, after losing a world title attempt to George Groves four years ago. He has since racked up a six-fight win streak, including a unanimous decision victory over Welsh rival Liam Williams in February.

The 32-year-old had been trading barbs with Kell Brook prior to his retirement earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Golovkin (42-1-1, 36 KOs) is currently the WBA, IBF and IBO Middleweight Champion. He took the WBA belt via a technical knockout win over Japanese champion Ryota Murata in April.

Chris Eubank Jr. dreams of facing Gennadiy Golovkin

Eubank Jr. had wanted to face Gennadiy Golovkin prior to his fight against Liam Williams. The British fighter told ESPN in February that fighting 'GGG' on his home turf would be a “dream scenario."

“Golovkin at the Amex would be the dream scenario. When I beat Williams, make a statement, then I will challenge for the world title. Everyone wants to see me fight Golovkin, that is huge fight and his team have shown interest, so after this fight we will be trying to get that fight on. But if I can't get that fight there are other world titles.”

Eubank Jr. is the son of Chris Eubank Sr., who was the World Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion in the 1990s.

Watch the full fight highlights of Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams:

