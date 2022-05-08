“Sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin” – Dmitry Bivol apologizes to Eddie Hearn after beating Canelo Alvarez

Moments after defeating Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO), Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KO) apologized to Eddie Hearn for derailing the promoter’s plan of staging the long-awaited third fight between the Mexican star and Gennady Golovkin.

Bivol scored a massive unanimous decision win against Alvarez to retain his WBA Light Heavyweight title and remain undefeated. After the decision was announced, the Russian expressed delight in beating boxing’s biggest attraction:

“I’m proud I prove myself today, I am the best (in my division). Thank you Eddie Hearn, and sorry, I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin.”

The much-awaited trilogy fight between Canelo and ‘GGG’ had already been planned for September. The duo fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended in a controversial draw, while Canelo won the rematch via majority decision.

But with the pound-for-pound king suffering a defeat, the long-overdue third fight with his Kazakhstani rival will have to wait a bit longer, for now, seeing as Canelo's camp mentioned activating the rematch clause with Bivol during the post-fight interviews.

Dmitry Bivol’s biggest win

Bivol entered the fight with Alvarez as the heavy underdog, but the 31-year-old showed why he is the king at 175lbs.

The Russian showed composure throughout the 12-round match and stuck to his game plan. He came out the aggressor in the opening rounds, landing the heavier shots, which left Canelo bruised and, at times, visibly frustrated.

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion tried to bounce back and regain control, but Bivol wasn’t deterred as he mixed up his attack while exploiting his size and reach advantage.

Despite a seemingly dominating performance, Bivol won the fight with all three judges scoring it 115-113, the closest it could be without the fight going down as a draw.

It was Canelo's first loss since 2013 when he fell against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The loss snapped his 16-fight unbeaten streak.

