"I think Eubank beats him" - Frank Smith on potential fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Kell Brook

Frank Smith believes Chris Eubank Jr. will defeat Kell Brook if a fight takes place between the two Brits. Since defeating Amir Khan on February 19 via a 6th round stoppage, 'The Special One' has been called out by the UK-native and Conor Benn. A bout has been speculated between 'Next Gen' and Brook for a couple of months, with promoter Kalle Sauerland recently stating that a catchweight had been agreed.

"I think Eubank beats him, I think he's just naturally too big for him and I think it's a foregone conclusion in that fight. When they're talking about this fight, they're talking about Kell either retiring or fighting Chris Eubank Jr. It's not like they're talking about him going on to have another big challenge. In my mind do they already think he's slightly done?"

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kell Brook

The fight between Eubank Jr. and Brook is yet to be confirmed and it remains to be seen if both fighters' teams can agree on a purse split and a range of other details in their negotiations.

Despite Brook being considered a big welterweight, it is likely that he will be smaller than 'Next Gen' if they meet in the ring. The man from Brighton is two inches taller than 'The Special One' at 5'11 and has fought as high as super middleweight in his career.

Meanwhile, most of Brook's fights have been at 147lbs apart from a few bouts at light middleweight and one bout at middleweight when he famously took on Gennadiy Golovkin at the O2 arena.

At 32, Eubank Jr. is also the slightly fresher fighter and has taken less punishment. 'Next Gen' claimed a straightforward victory against Liam Williams on February 5. Brook, on the other hand, is 35 and has been knocked out three times in his career by the likes of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence and Golovkin.

Regardless, 'The Special One' is a former world champion and has been brimming with confidence since his last performance. With both Brook and Eubank Jr. coming off impressive wins, there is the potential for a great British showdown.

