"I ended up losing more weight than I planned to on the last day" - Liam Williams reflects on loss to Chris Eubank Jr.

Liam Williams recently reflected on his loss to Chris Eubank Jr. and admitted that he did not make the weight as easily as would have liked.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, Williams said:

"I did misjudge the weight a little bit, I didn't struggle, I didn't kill myself to make the weight but I ended up losing more weight than I planned to on the last day. Before when I was with [Dominic] Ingle he used to do everything for me the weight then. I did make weight easy but the rehydration process and all that, I just kind of winged it."

Watch the full interview with Liam Williams below:

Williams lost to Eubank Jr. via unanimous decision and was dropped four times in total during the bout.

The knockdowns in the first and fourth rounds were due to jabs. The one in the second round was a heavier knockdown that occurred from a solid right hand-left hook combination. The final knockdown was slightly controversial as Eubank Jr. seemed to push Williams instead of landing a punch.

Apart from the knockdowns, Eubank Jr. did not throw many effective punches throughout the contest. Williams was the one applying the forward pressure, but was unable to land anything significant.

Watch the highlights of the Eubank Jr. vs. Williams bout below:

What is next for Liam Williams?

Despite losing his last two fights, Liam Williams is not planning to retire. The Welshman could be set to return to the ring later this year. However, it is unlikely that he will face one of the top contenders in the division.

After being knocked down several times in one fight by innocuous-looking punches, 'The Machine' has to prove that his recent shortcomings are nothing more than a minor bump in the road.

At 29, Williams is not an old fighter, yet he has taken a lot of punishment in previous fights against the likes of Liam Smith and Demetrius Andrade. It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back from his recent setbacks and challenge for a world title again.

