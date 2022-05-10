Dave Allen is 'over the moon Canelo was beat'

Former two-time Commonwealth heavyweight title challenger Dave Allen has expressed his opinion on Canelo Alvarez's unexpected defeat to Dmitry Bivol. Allen announced his retirement from boxing two years ago at the age of twenty-eight, after a thrilling victory over Lucas Browne.

Despite his retirement claims, he then publicly revealed that he was coming out of retirement just five months later but we are yet to see him return to the ring.

Dave Allen is a favorite of many British boxing fans, due to his entertaining style inside and outside the ring. 'The White Rhino' is currently conveying his passion for the sport through training and managing younger boxers.

Allen was being interviewed by Boxing Social (via YouTube) and was initially presenting his correct prediction of the Canelo vs Bivol fight:

"I couldn't see a way that Canelo would beat him. People say Canelo is the pound-for-pound number one and all the rest of it but if you look at it in black and white, he lost to Golovkin the first time. The second one was close and Golovkin was thirty-six, at the time. He beat Saunders in one of his best wins, Saunders is only a middleweight. [...] So, how are you gonna step up and beat a top, top class light heavyweight in Dmitry Bivol?"

The thirty-year-old then went on to exhibit his opinion on the fight result:

"There's loads of options for him, he's still probably the biggest name in the sport but I'm over the moon he got beat. Yeah I'm really happy about it. [...] He got a six month ban once, didn't he? It just doesn't sit right with me. There shouldn't be one rule for one and one for others. He's not my favourite."

You can watch Allen's full interview here:

When will we next see Dave Allen in the ring?

After Dave Allen came out of retirement in 2020, we still haven't seen him return to the squared circle. The British heavyweight occasionally takes to social media, where he uses it as a platform to promote the younger boxers that he is training and managing.

Allen clearly still has a love for boxing, but there's a possibility that we could see him prioritize his work helping develop other boxers. One of Allen's fighters, Joe Hayden, will make his professional debut in eight weeks (1st July, Magna Centre).

