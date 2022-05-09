"Maybe I could" - Dmitry Bivol talks re-matching Canelo Alvarez at 168lbs 

Dmitry Bivol recently shared some thoughts on facing Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight.

The WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion scored the biggest win of his professional boxing career by defeating Alvarez over the weekend via unanimous decision.

For a rematch to happen at 168lbs, the Russian would have to shed at least seven pounds. Asked about the possibility of facing the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in his normal weight class, Bivol told iFL TV:

“Maybe I could, only for belts you know. Only for four belts. I have to think about it. I think, we all have to think about it.”

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Super Middleweight Champion. Pressing for a rematch in 168lbs would be a good idea for Canelo’s camp, considering the lackluster performance in his fight with Bivol at 175lbs.

The Russian produced a scintillating act at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to deal the current pound-for-pound king his second professional defeat. Throughout the one-sided fight, the champion flexed his superior activity and strength, and showcased skill that proved to be too much for Alvarez to handle.

Judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld all scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol, who improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts.

Dmitry Bivol thinks Canelo wants the rematch

In the same interview, the 31-year-old Russian was asked if he thinks Alvarez wants a rematch with him. Bivol answered:

“I think he wants [the rematch] because he’s a guy who loves challenges. He has belts in four divisions, I think a guy like him will want a rematch.”

During the post-fight interviews, Canelo’s camp mentioned activating the rematch clause with Bivol. This might derail the planned third fight between Alvarez and arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Alvarez, currently boxing’s biggest attraction, explained that he decided to move up to light heavyweight and fight the much taller Bivol to look for new challenges.

