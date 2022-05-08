Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full card results 

Canelo Alvarez took on Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican ambitiously took on WBA Light-Heavyweight champion Bivol for his return to the division. Canelo was looking to add another belt to his name against a tough opponent. This was his first fight following his historic win over Caleb Plant in November last year.

In the co-main event of the evening, the upcoming Junior Welterweight Montana Love took on Gabriel Valenzuela in a 12-round Junior Welterweight match-up. The Akron native looked to move his way up in a congested division. Also on the card was the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, welterweight Shakhram Giyasov, who took on Christian Gomez.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol main card results:

Dmitry Bivol def. Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 115-113) to retain the WBA Light Heavyweight title

The Russian retained his WBA Light Heavyweight title against the P4P king in front of a packed crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol looked the more composed and technically sound fighter from the onset of the fight. For the second time in his career, the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion looked lost inside the ring. The Russian's discipline put Canelo off.

The WBA Light Heavyweight Champion would lure Canelo in close, hold his hands up, and then counter. He controlled the fight with a beautiful jab that kept finding its target and dominated the Mexican throughout the fight. This is only the second loss on Canelo's record, his first being the loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Montana Love def. Gabriel Valenzuela via unanimous decision (114-112, 114-112, 114-112)

Montana Love won a closely contested bout against Gabriel Valenzuela. The Akron, Ohio native put on a less than impressive performance against the tough Mexican fighter. Love was tested for the first time in his career and taken the distance by an opponent who refused to stand down. When David Diamante announced 'Too Pretty' as the winner via UD, it was met with boos from the crowd.

Shakhram Giyasov def. Christian Gomez via unanimous decision (98-89, 99-88, 99-88)

Marc Castro def. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Zhang Zhilei def. Scott Alexander via KO (R1 at 1:54)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard results:

Joselito Velazquez def. Jose Soto via KO (R6 at 1:06)

Aaron Silva def. Alexis Espino via TKO (R4 at 1:17)

Elnur Abduraimov def. Manuel Correa via TKO (R2 at 2:43)

Fernando Molina def. Ricardo Valdovinos via split decision (56-57, 58-56, 57-56)

