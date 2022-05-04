Dmitry Bivol warns Canelo Alvarez - "I'm just different"

Ahead of their Saturday showdown, Dmitry Bivol had a stern warning for Canelo Alvarez with DAZN Boxing:

"Maybe he's met speed like I have, power like I have, movements like I have, but I'm pretty sure he never met this combination like I have. I'm just different."

Bivol is confident in himself and his ability to beat Alvarez. He explained he is looking at this fight as an opportunity to show the world that he is a boxer capable of defeating one of the greatest to ever step into the ring.

Bivol wants fight fans to look at him, and know he is sure in his path to victory. When speaking about Canelo, he had this to say:

"Every opponent is tough. It's a new challenge for me. Canelo-- his confidence, his experience and power [are good], but I'm a good boxer, too. Yeah he's good, but I don't have to think about it all the time."

Bivol's goal heading into this fight is to make Canelo Alvarez hurt as much as he can, if the opportunity presents itself.

Dmitry Bivol's training for Canelo Alvarez

In his interview with DAZN, fight fans learned that the 19-0 Dmitry Bivol is training in Indio for the second time, at the Joel Diaz Training Camp gym in Coachella, California.

Bivol revealed why he liked the gym over where his other training camps have taken place in Los Angeles:

"It's good emotions here, because I respect Joel and Tony, and to work in their gym it's something good. You feel you are in the right place."

In his corner, he has his coach, Gennadiy Mashyanov, who has been with Bivol since he was an amateur boxer. Bivol also mentioned that the fighters he trains with have given him more confidence because of the support they offer each other.

Bivol has trained with a multitude of partners, including Israel Madrimov and Alexis Espino. His sparring sessions have been against people with similar styles and physical attributes to Canelo Alvarez to prepare him as much as possible for the real deal.

Saturday will prove whether Dmitry Bivol will be able to put his training to good use and shock the world.

Ahead of his fight with Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry shared this video of himself throughout his boxing years on Instagram:

