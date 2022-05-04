Dmitry Bivol reacts to Las Vegas crowd supporting Canelo Alvarez - "I respect people" 

Most people support Canelo Alvarez to defeat Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The same got reflected when both champions recently made their grand arrivals. The crowd cheered for Alvarez and bashed undefeated WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Bivol.

The Russian boxer didn’t seem to have any problem with that. Bivol reacted to the crowd supporting his opponent and raised the slogan of ‘Canelo’ himself. The crowd's reaction didn't dent his confidence:

“I respect people that support him and I understand that it’s fine. But I believe in my skills and I believe in my victory. This is why I am here.”

Alvarez’s resume validates the support he is gaining from the fans. Dubbed the P4P king, 'Canelo' vanquished three undefeated (then) world champions and a mandatory contender in his last stint in the 168lbs division.

The 31-year-old Mexican became the first-ever Super Middleweight Champion but is now back to the 175lbs roster, going against one of the most vicious champions in Bivol.

Alvarez has already clarified his dreams of becoming an undisputed titlist in the light heavyweight category. He plans to move down to the 168lbs division to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in an epic trilogy fight next.

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

It all depends on how 'Canelo' performs against Bivol. The WBA Light Heavyweight Champion can shatter all of Alvarez's plans by landing a shocking win that instantly makes him a boxing superstar.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol - another Cinco De Mayo bout

Alvarez’s showdowns on Cinco De Mayo weekend have made it a boxing festival for Mexican fans. The P4P king has had numerous big wins around the Mexican May holiday date, notably against Billy Joe Saunders, Amir Khan, and others.

While Alvarez plans on adding Bivol to that list, he cannot rest on his laurels against the Russian. Bivol has held the 175lbs world title for five years. He will also enjoy some serious size advantages in the upcoming fight.

These factors will give him some edge, opening ways for several possible outcomes.

The Matchroom Sport event will be available live on DAZN PPV in Canada and the USA. Tickets for T-Mobile Arena are also available online on several websites.

