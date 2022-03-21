Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol ticket information revealed

Canelo Alvarez will take on Dmitry Bivol on 7th March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of this highly awaited bout, Matchroom Boxing has released the ticket info for the fight. Fans will be able to attend the fight at the T-Mobile Arena with prices starting at $105. The pre-sale for the tickets will begin at 10am PT and end at 10pm PT on March 22nd.

The public sale of the tickets will take place one day later on March 23rd. The sale will begin at 10 am PT. The crowd in the arena will likely be electric. Since Canelo is fighting, a huge number of Mexican fans could gather to watch one of the greatest ever boxers to hail from their country. The Undisputed Super-Middlweight Champin of the world is looking to add yet another belt to his name.

He takes on the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round matchup. Bivol is looking to stop the Canelo hype train and make a name for himself in the United States. The Russian is not very popular on the global stage, although he is one of the toughest fighters in his division.

Bob Arum reveals why Dmitry Bivol will lose to Canelo Alvarez

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum sat down for an interview with Marcos Villegas for Fight Hub TV. Villegas asked Arum his thoughts on Canelo taking on Dmitry Bivol. Arum replied:

"Well I think he's a good fight, Bivol and I give him all the props in the world but you know I think Canelo is really special and I don't think Bivol has the power to hurt Canelo. And if you can't hurt Canelo, I don't see how you're gonna beat him."

Bob Arum believes Canelo Alvarez can beat Dmitry Bivol solely based on the fact that the Russian does not have the power to hurt Canelo. Over his long and illustrious career, the Mexican has proved time and again that he has a good chin. So what Arum says makes sense, especially considering Alvarez is one of the most technically sound fighters in the world.

