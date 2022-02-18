Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol reportedly set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7th

The WBA Light-heavyweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol is reportedly set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez has been on the lookout for an opponent ever since his last fight against Caleb Plant, which saw him become the undisputed Super-Middleweight champion.

After receiving offers for his next fight from the likes of PBC and Matchroom boxing, it looks like the Mexican will be joining hands with promoter Eddie Hearn yet again. 'Cinnamon' is reportedly closing in on a deal with Hearn, which will see him move up to Light-Heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th and then return to Super-Middleweight to fight Gennady Golovkin in September.

ESPN Mexico reported that the Light-Heavyweight bout will "most-likely" take place in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same and said:

"Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight world title is reportedly most likely to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7th."

"Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight world title is reportedly most likely to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7th."

Canelo Alvarez rejected an improved offer from PBC to join hands with Eddie Hearn

The pound-for-pound king earlier received an offer to fight Jermall Charlo in May from Al Hayman's PBC. However, to make the deal more lucrative, the promotional company decided to match Eddie Hearn's offer of a two-fight deal.

PBC improvised the deal to rope in arguably the biggest star in boxing, which would see him compete against Charlo in May and then against David Benavidez in September and earn nearly $100 million.

PBC improvised the deal to rope in arguably the biggest star in boxing, which would see him compete against Charlo in May and then against David Benavidez in September and earn nearly $100 million.

Shortly after news of an improvised deal from PBC broke, it was reported that Alvarez had rejected the deal and focused on a deal with Eddie Hearn. Mike Coppinger took to Twitter to reveal the news, where he said:

"Sources: PBC offered Canelo Alvarez a two-fight deal worth upward of $100 million guaranteed for bouts with Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez in May & September, respectively, but that package was rejected by Alvarez about 10 day ago and there has been no dialogue with PBC since."

"Sources: PBC offered Canelo Alvarez a two-fight deal worth upward of $100 million guaranteed for bouts with Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez in May & September, respectively, but that package was rejected by Alvarez about 10 day ago and there has been no dialogue with PBC since."

