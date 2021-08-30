Who is Montana Love, the boxer who put on a masterclass in the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard?

Montana Love is a professional boxer who fights out of Cleveland, Ohio. Love was introduced to the sport by his mother at the age of six. Born in 1995, the 26-year-old boxer stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a reach of 68.5 inches.

Love said he got the nickname 'Too Pretty' because he was difficult to hit during his slap-boxing days.

"How did I come up with the nickname 'Too Pretty'? It started when I was younger, you know, we used to slapbox all the time. Growing up in the projects and everything and just in the ghetto, we used to always slap box with each other and I never really got hit, you know? People swing at me, I used to make them miss, too pretty," said Montana Love.

You can watch the clip of Montana Love talking about the origin of his nickname below:

Three months after the death of his mother, Montana Love, who fights as a southpaw, started his professional boxing career in April 2015 in Houston, Texas. The 26-year-old defeated Willie Miller in a four-round bout. 'Too Pretty' is currently undefeated as a boxer and has a professional record of 16-0-1.

He has a split-decision draw on his record that occurred in his eight-round fight against Kenneth Sims Jr. in July 2018. The fight was for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth Silver Super Light Title and took place at the WinnaVegas Casino & Resort in Sloan.

'Too Pretty' also has a criminal past. Love was convicted of theft and robbery and had to serve 16 months in prison.

Montana Love secures an impressive win in the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Montana Love made an impressive statement on August 29 while fighting on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event. Love defeated Ivan Baranchyk after his opponent's corner called off the fight at the end of the seventh round.

'Too Pretty' was comfortably winning on the judges' scorecards before the eventual finish.

