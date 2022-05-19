Conor Benn set for a "big, big" fight next, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Conor Benn is arguably the most exciting fighter in British boxing right now. 'The Destroyer' is following in his father Nigel's footsteps with his explosive and ferocious style. Most importantly, he's really improving his craft by finishing his opponents in devastating fashion. Impressed by his client, Eddie Hearn believes the "stabilizers are off."

There have been rumors suggesting that Benn could face former Unified Super Lightweight Champion Jose Ramirez next. The American is said to be considering moving up to Benn's weight class, but there has not been any official word regarding the bout.

If this potential fight does not materialize, it may lead to an even bigger opportunity for the young Brit. Hearn suggests Conor Benn's next opponent could be an even bigger name.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the Matchroom Boxing promoter said:

"I had a meeting with Conor yesterday... We’re weighing up whether you have a fight in July or whether you just go into the biggest fight possible in August or September. There are three or four [names] which will get everybody frothing at the mouth."

Hearn added:

"We’re negotiating with them at the moment. It’s likely he will go straight into a big one next. I’m talking big, big. The stabilizers are off.”

The 25-year-old welterweight contender is now 21-0 after blowing away Chris van Heerden in his last bout. Following this latest victory, Benn has been calling for bigger fights. He initially demanded to face either Amir Khan or Kell Brook. However, both have now retired from boxing.

Chris Eubank Jr. has also recently revealed a potential matchup between him and Benn, which would be further down the line.

Watch Hearn's full interview with Boxing Social's YouTube channel:

Which opponent could Conor Benn face next?

The most unlikely welterweight opponents for Benn would be the two kings of the division, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. The undefeated pair currently share the welterweight world titles.

A more likely opponent is Keith Thurman. 'One Time' is the former Unified Welterweight Champion, having held the WBA title from 2015 to 2019 and the WBC title from 2017 to 2018.

Thurman has only lost one fight as a professional, which was to the legendary Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Thurman has only fought once since his defeat and could be a probable opponent for Benn next.

The fight makes sense as Thurman is ranked No.3 in the WBA's welterweight rankings and Benn sits at No.4.

Watch Conor Benn's most recent fight against Chris van Heerden here (via DAZN Boxing):

