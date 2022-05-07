Eddie Hearn tags Teofimo Lopez "deluded" for comments on George Kambosos Jr. loss

On November 27, 2021, George Kambosos Jr. beat the young and then-undefeated champion Teofimo Lopez in a huge upset. The Australian captured the IBF, WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles in the process. However, his opponent still claims that he deserved to win the fight.

According to Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Teofimo Lopez is "deluded". The Englishman presented his frustration over Lopez's recent comments while being interviewed by FightHype.com. As we all know, Hearn isn't shy about expressing his opinions and he didn't hold back when discussing the 24-year-old:

"Just the most deluded comments I've ever heard in my life... He should be looking at himself and say, 'Why didn't I win that fight?'... Once you get beat, you have to draw a line under it. He's still going on about it now."

The fight took place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden and was broadcast live on the streaming service DAZN. Kambosos Jr. won via split-decision with two of the three judges scoring the contest 115–111 and 115–112 in his favor, and the other scoring it 114–113 for Lopez.

'The Takeover' is eyeing up a potential contest against current WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Light Welterweight Champion, Josh Taylor. He still believes there was foul play in the outcome of his fight with Kambosos Jr. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, Lopez stated:

"They had DAZN, I was on the DAZN platform. They gave it to Kambosos because they knew what I was going to do with it."

Can George Kambosos Jr. retain his titles against Devin Haney?

The wait is nearly over as fans anticipate a huge clash over the undisputed status, but the opposition is no easy task for either man.

George Kambosos Jr. carries the IBF, WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles after his hard-fought victory over Teofimo Lopez. The Australian is now preparing for the fight of his life, which will take place in his home country.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing right now, and is certainly taking no prisoners in his quest to become the undisputed champion.

The 23-year-old Haney currently holds the WBC World Lightweight Title and is also undefeated. The pair are at the top of the lightweight food chain with the likes of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez breathing down their necks.

While the odds are against 'Ferocious', he still has a huge chance of winning this fight against the young American. Kambosos Jr. showcased his speed and high boxing IQ in his recent bout to go with his grit and determination.

This could play out to be a truly amazing brawl, and fans can't wait to see who will become the undisputed lightweight king inside Marvel Stadium in June.

