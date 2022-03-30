"Take a step back"- Ryan Garcia suggests he feels sad for Teofimo Lopez 

Ryan Garcia has claimed that he feels sad for Teofimo Lopez and suggests that he should "take a step back" and focus on growth.

Teofimo Lopez suffered a shock loss to George Kambosos Jr. back in November 2021. Ever since that defeat, instead of accepting and trying to move on, 'Takeover' has always sounded off on the topic, suggesting that he was robbed. Moreover, Lopez hasn't looked like he is in the best mindset ever since, which might be a cause for concern for his fans who are waiting for his return to the boxing ring.

Speaking about the same, Ryan Garcia has offered a piece of advice to Teofimo Lopez. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'KingRy' was asked to comment on Lopez's situation following his loss to George Kambosos. He said:

"I feel bad for him. I do see a lot of like things he's really going through. I would, I would not do media right now, I would be honest with yourself and be aware of things you know, just really look at yourself in the mirror and be honest like let me just take a step back because it's really hard in those difficult times not to lash out because you're so emotional and like you're hurt but if you could take your time and really you know, you'll grow."

Watch Ryan Garcia's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Ryan Garcia feels Joe Goossen can push him mentally

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, 'KingRy' made the decision to switch things up in his camp and parted ways with his head trainer Eddy Reynoso and replaced him with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen.

During a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, Garcia opened up about working under Joe Goossen. 'KingRy' suggested that he's on the same "wavelength" as his new coach and said:

"I would say, he's giving me that same energy that not a lot of people can bring out of me, you know? He's one person that can push me mentally and get more out of me because usually, I'm a maniac, you don't have to tell me to go do something. But he could ignite something even more. So, I think we're on the same wavelength."

Watch the full episode of The DAZN Boxing Show with Garcia below:

