Ryan Garcia will return to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th

Ryan Garcia is set to make a comeback on April 9th against Emmanuel Tagoe, the former IBO Lightweight Champion.

Garcia has been absent from the ring since his emphatic seventh-round TKO victory against Luke Campbell back in January 2021. Since then, there has been constant speculation on what's next for 'KingRy'.

Garcia's next fight was officially been announced by his promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The former boxer tweeted:

"My birthday gift: The return of @RyanGarcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe April 9, from @Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Let’s go @DAZNBoxing @GoldenBoyBoxing"

The 21-0 boxer is one of the hottest properties in the Lightweight division and is in constant discussion for big fights thanks to his star power.

Tagoe might not be as big a star as Garcia, but the 33-year-old fighter certainly has much more experience than 'KingRy'. The Ghanian fighter holds a pro-boxing record of 32-1.

Interestingly, Emmanuel Tagoe's only loss came in his first fight and he has won 32 consecutive bouts since then. It will be interesting to see how Tagoe competes against Ryan Garcia in their upcoming bout.

Ryan Garcia is keen on fighting George Kambosos Jr.

Ryan Garcia has been keen on taking on George Kambosos Jr. ever since the Australian beat Teofimo Lopez back in November 2021 to become the undisputed Lightweight Champion.

'KingRy' was recently interviewed by ESNEWS and was asked to discuss a potential bout against Kambosos Jr. Garcia went on to claim that he'd sell the fight better than any other Lightweight contender.

The 23 year-old also suggested that he'd knock out Kambosos Jr. inside seven rounds. He said:

"I do like that fight... I would sell better than every single one of these guys. I win that fight, I knock him out within probably seven rounds.

Watch Garcia's interview with ESNEWS below:

Even though Ryan Garcia has made it known that he'd welcome the opportunity to fight George Kambosos Jr., he has to remain focused on Emmanuel Tagoe. A win over Tagoe would move Garcia one step closer to booking a fight against the unified Lightweight Champion.

