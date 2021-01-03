Watch: Ryan Garcia gets TKO win over Luke Campbell after vicious body shot

Ryan Garcia survived a second-round knockdown before finishing Luke Campbell via TKO in the seventh frame on Saturday night.

Campbell, imposing a big threat to Ryan Garcia's 20-fight win streak, found himself enduring a vicious body shot that straightaway folded him on the canvas. Unable to get back up on his feet, the referee was forced to stop the fight.

You can watch the video below:

Garcia successfully extended his undefeated streak, which initially appeared to be on the verge of a halt after Campbell knocked him down in the second round.

The British boxer landed a strong left hook, which brought Garcia down for the first time in his career. However, Garcia quickly got back up and used poise and precision to dominate his opponent in the further rounds.

The 22-year-old was nearly awarded the fifth round victory after landing another left hook and an uppercut that rocked Campbell. After that, it became clear that Garcia's relentless strength and speed were too much to handle for the 33-year-old Brit.

"KingRy", claiming that he put an end to his argument being the so called "social media fighter," has said that he has now proved himself at the big stage.

"I think I showed a lot of people who I really am. Going into this fight, I wanted to show people that whatever they call you, they wanted to call me a 'social media fighter' and they wanted to call me a lot of things. Your teacher may call you things, your parents even, anybody who tries to put you down and tell you you can't become something, remember, you're not who people tell you who you are. You're who you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight," said Garcia at the post-fight interview.

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis next.

In the post-fight interview, Ryan Garcia also added that the next opponent he would like to fight is Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Davis, a four-time world champion, recently defeated Leo Santa Cruz to win the WBA (Super) super featherweight title.

Garcia also noted that he wouldn't mind facing Devin Haney either, who was present in the arena. Responding to Garcia's callout, Haney posted a Tweet stating that a fight against Garcia is now "mandatory."

Decent performance @KingRyanG now you’re my mandatory lets make it happen! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 3, 2021

Were you impressed by Ryan Garcia's performance? Sound off in the comments.