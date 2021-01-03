Watch: 'King' Ryan Garcia gets carried out on a throne for fight with Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia made a grand entrance into his highly-anticipated fight against Luke Campbell.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, the 22-year-old was brought out on a throne, perfectly justifying his "KingRy" moniker. In almost a two-minute-long entrance, Garcia made his way into the arena grandiosely.

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤. 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZPLNqlTQa9 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 2, 2021

Garcia boasted an impeccable record of 20-0 before coming into the fight, with Campbell set to be the most formidable challenge of his career. The 33-year-old is an Olympic gold medalist who went the distance with Vasyl Lomachenko in his last fight.

Many people in the boxing community believed that Garcia must go through Campbell to establish himself as a legitimate elite boxer, considering that the California native fought relatively weaker opponents in his previous fights.

Ryan Garcia wins the WBC interim lightweight title

Ryan Garcia cruised past Luke Campbell in the seventh round of the fight via TKO to win the vacant WBC interim lightweight title.

KingRy started the fight on a high with an impressive first round but was knocked down in the second round after Campbell successfully landed a vicious blow to Garcia's face.

In the following rounds, Garcia displayed his supremacy over his British opponent and seemingly edged him in every round, before knocking him down in the seventh frame, which ensured Garcia a victory.

At the post-fight interview, Garcia stated that he wants to fight Gervonta Davis next, but wouldn't mind facing Devin Haney either, who was present in the arena.

"I wanna fight Tank (Gervonta Davis) of course... If we can make Devin (Haney), let's make Devin," said Garcia.

A day before his fight against Campbell, Garcia revealed in an interview that he intends to go up against Davis after beating Campbell. He would then face the legendary Manny Pacquiao before he retires, fulfilling a boyhood dream.