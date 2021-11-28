George Kambosos upsets the odds to beat Teofimo Lopez 

Saturday night saw one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. George Kambosos brought in his A-game to beat Teofimo Lopez in a split decision. Heading into the fight, the unified lightweight champion was the heavy favorite.

Moreover, it almost looked certain that it was going to be a walk in the park for Teofimo Lopez, however, it was everything but that. Lopez was confident of getting the finish early and came out guns blazing in the first round in an attempt to do so.

Unfortunately for Teofimo Lopez, George Kambosos had other plans. The Australian dropped Lopez in the first round with a ferocious overhand right. Although Lopez was able to stand his ground and not get carried away after getting dropped, it was evident that Kambosos was the better fighter.

The fight went the distance and Teofimo Lopez had his moments in the fight as well. Lopez dropped George Kambosos in the tenth round but wasn't able to capitalize on it and end the fight. The championship rounds were also controlled by the challenger, who earned a statement victory and has caused one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. George Kambosos walked away with a split decision victory 115-111(Kambosos), 115-112( Kambosos), and 114-113(Lopez).

In the build-up to the fight, it looked as if Teofimo Lopez was taking George Kambosos lightly, actively discussing future matchups. Now Lopez has paid a heavy price for the same.

How did Teofimo Lopez take his first career loss?

The first loss is always a tough pill to swallow and it was no different for Teofimo Lopez. The former champion seemed to have a hard time accepting his first defeat. During the post-fight interview Lopez claimed to have won the fight.

"I won tonight man, everybody knows that, the referee raised my hand, I won tonight. I don't care what anybody says, I won tonight."

There is no doubt the fight was very close, however, there's no denying that George Kambosos looked like the better fighter. He held his ground and had an answer for everything Lopez threw at him. It will be interesting to see how Teofimo Lopez comes back from his first loss in boxing.

