"I've never seen him so ready" - Violence erupts between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos' camps ahead of Saturday's lightweight title fight

Chaos unfolded as Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos' camps came together at media workouts held recently. The fathers of both the fighters got into a heated altercation as Kambosos was in the ring for his workout.

Teofimo Lopez Sr. and George Kambosos Sr. clashed after the former rushed towards Kambosos's team talking smack. After a bit of shoving between the two dads, the father of the undisputed lightweight champion had to be dragged away from the scene.

Take a look at the brawl between the teams of Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos below:

As soon as the chaos erupted, Lopez and his team had to be taken out of the gym and the champion was removed from the media workout. iFL TV were quick to catch up with Teofimo Lopez Sr., who commented on his son's preparations for the fight.

"I've never seen him so ready for this fight, he's hungry, he hasn't fought in about a year so you know, we just gotta make it up. We are gonna show the fans what we all about. He's not a one punch wonder and I just feel bad for George Kambosos."

Teofimo Lopez Sr. certainly believes his son is more than ready to take on Kambosos. It is worth noting that this fight has been postponed multiple times and the frustration of the same has noticeably built up amongst the two camps.

Watch the full interview with Teofimo Lopez Sr, conducted by iFL TV below:

When will Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos fight?

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos will finally step in the ring on November 27th. After months of changing hands with multiple promotions, the fight is closer than ever. There was no bad blood between the two fighters leading into the fight initially, however, the constant pushback that the fight received has insitigated a fierce rivalry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Heading into the fight, Teofimo Lopez is the heavy favorite and will look to make quick work of his opponent. It will be interesting to see how the fight unfolds and whether Lopez will carry any bad blood into the fight.

Edited by David Andrew