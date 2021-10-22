Watch: Teofimo Lopez takes a thundering body shot from 'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson

Teofimo Lopez took one for the team in the most literal way imaginable yesterday by taking a monstrous body shot from Hafthor Bjornsson.

Watch the video below:

The unreal power in the shot is evident from the moment he connects, but, in reality, it takes a few seconds before Teofimo Lopez really absorbs the weight of what Hafthor Bjornsson did.

Ever since winning World’s Strongest Man, and probably since his debut on Game of Thrones, Hafthor Bjornsson has been viewed as one of the scariest men on the face of the planet. He has the kind of power and strength that most men could only ever dream of possessing. While he has had to make many sacrifices to be so successful, there’s no denying that Hafthor Bjornsson is as committed as he’s ever been.

Now that he’s entering the boxing realm, he has been taking advice from a parade of top stars throughout the sport, including Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez is currently gearing up to defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles against George Kambosos Jr. In preparation, he decided to mix it up with the one and only Hafthor Bjornsson.

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall awaits

While it may be an entertaining venture for Hafthor Bjornsson to test the waters inside the squared circle, he isn’t playing around. He’s had a burning rivalry with Eddie Hall for many years now. Instead of settling it away from the spotlight and the WSM competition, they’ve decided to lock horns in what could quite literally be the “biggest” boxing showdown of our generation - based on the sheer size of both competitors.

Hafthor Bjornsson has already had a few bouts, whereas Eddie Hall is still waiting to make his debut. Either way, next year's contest has the potential to feature some real carnage.

Anyone who doubts that may want to go and ask Teofimo Lopez how he feels in the aftermath of taking a left hand from the man best known to the masses as 'Thor'.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh