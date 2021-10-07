Watch: UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal trains with Boxing champion Teofimo Lopez

Jorge Masvidal has released footage of him putting in some bag work with lightweight and super lightweight world boxing champion Teofimo Lopez.

Jorge Masvidal is known for having some of the highest level striking in his division, if not the entire UFC roster. A background in street-fighting aided his acquisition of these skills. Training with Teofimo Lopez will no doubt enhance them to an even higher level.

The video in question shows Jorge Masvidal and Teofimo Lopez doing bag work, training side by side.

You can see the full video below:

When will we see Jorge Masvidal compete again in the UFC octagon?

Jorge Masvidal is currently coming off back-to-back losses against the undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. In the first fight, Usman utilized a clinch wrestling gameplan to nutrilize much of Masvidal's output. However, in the second fight, the champion took the fight to Masivdal's territory. To the shock of many, Usman knocked 'Gamebred' out cold.

Masvisdal now has a few options ahead of him. If he wishes to pursue the title once again, then a fight with top contender Leon Edwards would seem to make the most sense. Edwards is arguably next in line for a title shot after Colby Covington, but may well be looking to remain active so he is not overtaken by his fellow contenders.

However, if Jorge Masvidal wishes to pursue the money route, a fight with either of the Diaz brothers could be very lucrative for him. 'Gamebred' already holds a win over Nate, but the pair verbally agreed to run the fight back after the doctor waved it off due to a heavy cut sustained by Diaz.

Nick Diaz is also an option for Jorge Masvidal, as he recently returned to the UFC, having been absent from the sport since 2015. However, Nick Diaz's return wasn't as fruitful as he might have hoped, losing via TKO to Robbie Lawler. Masvidal is arguably a higher step up in competition than Lawler, so it seems unlikely that this one will be made.

