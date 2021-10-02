"That guy is such a talking f***ing machine" - Jorge Masvidal slams 'coward' Leon Edwards for not signing the fight contract

The Leon Edwards-Jorge Masvidal beef has only grown since their infamous post-fight interview tiff back in 2019. They were recently offered the opportunity to settle their differences inside the octagon. However, Jorge Masvidal claims that Leon Edwards is ducking a fight against him.

In a recent sit-down with MMA Uncensored, Jorge Masvidal offered fans some insight into the struggles that he has faced trying to set up a fight against Leon Edwards:

"(Leon Edwards) is such a talking f***ing machine, because the contract is in front of his face and he has said no two or three times. So we're already moving on, we're not going to say names or nothing. Leon was talking about I turned down the fight. No, you f***ing m**on of a person, I fought for the belt. Okay, now I got some spare time, I'll beet this guy's f***ing teeth in, but he's nowhere to be found. So we might have to move on because he's a coward," asserted Jorge Masvidal.

Is Leon Edwards looking in on the welterweight division from the outside?

Leon Edwards has gone ten fights since his last loss and hopes to fight for the title next. However, the champion Kamaru Usman has been kept rather busy by matchmakers, having defended his title twice in 2021 already. What's more, he is now on a collision course with Colby Covington to settle their long-standing feud for good.

As far as Jorge Masvidal is concerned, coming off a two-fight skid, a shot at Leon Edwards would set him right back on track to fight for gold yet again. However, Edwards has expressed a clear disinterest in making that fight.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight

This, in addition to Kamaru Usman's unavailability, has left Leon Edwards and his hopes of bagging a title shot on the shelf for the foreseeable future. 'Rocky's last outing in the octagon came against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 back in June 2021 where he won by way of unanimous decision.

