“The only opponent that should be discussed for Jorge Masvidal” - Chael Sonnen explains why ‘Gamebred’ should fight MMA legend Nick Diaz next

Chael Sonnen has suggested that currently, “the only opponent that should be discussed for Jorge Masvidal” is Nick Diaz.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen noted that the much-discussed fight between longtime rivals Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards ought to take a backseat for now. Sonnen highlighted that 'Gamebred' has lost his last two fights, whereas Edwards has been victorious. ‘The American Gangster’ added:

“I know another guy who lost his last two. It is the only opponent that should be discussed for Jorge Masvidal. His name is Nick Diaz. I have no idea how we’ve come this far and we’re not talking about that. Masvidal says, ‘I left (UFC executive) Hunter Campbell’s office. I don’t have a date or opponent.' Jorge, next time you go into the office, tell Hunter Campbell you’re going to fight Nick Diaz. Now, you’ve solved 50 percent of your problem. Now, we just need a date. Is it just me? Am I the only one? It’s so obvious.”

Furthermore, Sonnen opined that Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz already appears to have his next fight lined up. Sonnen then alluded to a code between brothers – Whereby the younger brother doesn’t try to avenge the older brother’s loss, but the older brother can try to avenge the younger brother’s loss.

On that note, Sonnen claimed that Nate wouldn’t fight Robbie Lawler, who beat Nick in the latter’s most recent fight. He added, however, that Nick could try to avenge Nate Diaz’s 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal. In conclusion, Sonnen reiterated:

“There’s one guy for Jorge Masvidal. His name is Nick Diaz.”

You can watch Chael Sonnen speaking about the potential Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz matchup in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal aims for UFC gold, while Nick Diaz’s future remains enshrouded in mystery

Jorge Masvidal came up short in his bid to dethrone reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Regardless, 'Gamebred' has consistently maintained that he still intends to win the title someday. In his quest for the UFC welterweight title, Masvidal has expressed his willingness to fight anyone who'll get him back into the championship picture.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz recently returned to the octagon for his first MMA fight since January 2015. He lost via third-round TKO in his rematch against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021. Diaz's next course of action remains unclear. Neither Jorge Masvidal nor Nick Diaz have their next opponents or comeback dates announced as of yet.

