Watch: Strongman Eddie Hall breaks punchbag machine at Arnold Sports Festival UK

If anyone still doubts the insane strength of Eddie Hall, they may think twice after watching this clip of him at the Arnold Sports Festival:

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen Eddie Hall rise and become one of the most notable faces of the strongman scene - despite hanging up his weights in that particular discipline four years ago. In 2017, Eddie Hall won the World’s Strongest Man competition and used that triumph as the perfect way to depart from the sport, citing that he’d always planned to retire upon winning the big one.

The 33-year-old is still very much in the public eye, though, and when visiting the punchbag machine at the Arnold Sports Festival in the UK, he couldn’t resist giving it a go himself.

After three attempts that saw him hit 962, 980 and 994, Eddie Hall decided to give it another go - which led to him breaking the machine.

The spectators in attendance couldn’t help but laugh with the insane strength of this behemoth being on full display for everyone watching.

Eddie Hall vs. Hafþór Björnsson

Eddie Hall was scheduled to put his power to use earlier this year in a boxing match against Hafþór Björnsson, but unfortunately, an injury ensured that the contest would be delayed. The expectation now is that it’ll go down in March 2022 once 'The Beast' is fully recovered. He will attempt to put an end to his long-standing rivalry with former Game of Thrones star 'The Mountain'.

Eddie Hall and Hafþór Björnsson have already proven themselves to be amongst the strongest men on the face of the planet. They don’t need to take part in a contest as dangerous as this one, which goes to prove the competitive spirit that still resides within after all these years.

The Arnold Sports Festival in question also saw appearances from a string of faces from within the boxing and mixed martial arts community, including Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov and many more.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh