What is the size difference between Jake Paul and British strongman Eddie Hall? 

Jake Paul has a new addition to his list of potential opponents after Eddie Hall called him out. The 2017 World's Strongest Man is set to make his boxing debut against former World's Strongest Man, Hafthor Bjornsson, who also played the role of 'The Mountain' in Game of Thrones.

Eddie Hall has revealed that he is interested in a fight against YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, despite the vast size difference. Jake Paul is 6 ft tall and tips the scale at a mere 75 kg, while Hall measures 6ft 3 inches and weighs 163 kg. Coming in 3 inches shorter and 88 kg lighter, Jake Paul could face a significant disadvantage against the 2017 World's Strongest Man. Eddie Hall even cited the example of Mike Tyson to emphasize that size is of little consequence inside the ring. Calling out Jake Paul on his own YouTube channel, Hall said:

"He’s actually surprised a lot of people, a lot of people laughed at Jake Paul. But he came out of the woodwork, he’s obviously trained very hard and he’s smashed his first victims in the ring, and he’s lined up a few more. Massive size difference, but there is between me and Thor, and Mike Tyson is living proof that size doesn’t really matter in the ring. It’s about what you do in there, how fast you are, how powerful and agile you are. That’s what matters"

Eddie plans to earns a 'few quid' fighting Jake Paul

Eddie Hall also admitted that money is a significant factor going into the fight and he would only step inside the ring for the right amount. Demanding £5 million to fight Jake Paul, Eddie Hall said:

"So if the money is right, I would 100 per cent fight Jake Paul. Why not? Good exposure for me, good exposure for him, and earn a few quid in doing so. I would probably want five minimum, £5million. So yeah, I’d fight Jake Paul for £5m. So Jake Paul bro, let’s get it on after Thor, eh?"

Jake Paul currently holds a 3-0 professional record, including a recent knockout victory over former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Since then, the younger Paul sibling has gone on a callout spree with the likes of Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor as his targets.