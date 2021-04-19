Jake Paul proposes a fight against 'fat boy' Daniel Cormier; promises to "cook him up"

Jake Paul has called out one of the best that the Octagon has ever seen - Daniel Cormier.

The MMA community expected Jake Paul to start calling out fighters somewhat disrespectfully if he managed to win against Ben Askren. The Problem Child has not disappointed in that regard.

After knocking out Ben Askren in the first round of their Triller Fight Club eight-round boxing match, Jake Paul has already called out UFC greats Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. He also claimed that the Conor McGregor fight is now much closer to reality.

Jake Paul has now called out Daniel Cormier for a fight and claims he will 'cook up' the former two-division UFC champion, 'Cleveland style.'

The call-out was in response to a tweet by Daniel Cormier, where he criticized the way Jake Paul and his friend, fellow boxer J'Leon Love, were speaking to Tyron Woodley. DC asked Jake Paul and J'Leon Love to better start respecting fighters like Woodley before Woodley 'puts his hands' on them.

I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl. All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul obviously did not take to the advice too kindly, floating in the glowing aftermath of knocking out a professional fighter for the first time.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Here's the follow-up tweet by Jake Paul.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

J'Leon Love was not too happy to be criticized by Daniel Cormier either and put up his own tweet before retweeting Jake Paul's.

Check out J'Leon Love's tweet here.

Tyron Woodley responds to Jake Paul's call-out

The Twitter exchange took place in the wake of a video going viral online in which Jake Paul, J'Leon Love and their teams were seen in a less-than-cordial conversation in the dressing room.

Tyron Woodley was present at the Triller Fight Club event as part of Ben Askren's team. The two are longtime friends and training partners, and Woodley cornered Askren for the match.

During the event, Tyron Woodley bumped into Jake Paul and Co. when the heated exchange took place. Jake Paul and J'Leon Love kept taking digs at the former UFC champion, as has become their trademark attitude over the last many months.

Woodley was seen to have kept his calm, only occasionally reminding them of his achievements in the sport, which Jake Paul and his team seemed to disregard completely.

Take a look at the altercation below:

Daniel Cormier's tweet came in the wake of the aforementioned video gaining traction online, and Tyron Woodley himself tweeted, agreeing with DC's statement.

Woodley also had a response to Jake Paul's call-out.

😭😭😭Begging so hard to get your prostitute a gig. You trying to fight everyone BUT me! When you realize i'm not with the child's play you froze like winter and started stuttering ! You want real smoke or you wanna keep padding yo bitch ass record? https://t.co/rk4mf15KML — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 19, 2021

There is no doubt that a fight with Tyron Woodley would be a bigger challenge for Jake Paul than Ben Askren proved to be, despite his current off form and losing streak.

Woodley's pedigree and overall skill-set would complement a switch to boxing much more than Askren's did and would be a tough assignment for Jake Paul to negotiate.