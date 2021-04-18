Jake Paul claims KO win over Ben Askren will lead to Conor McGregor fight down the line

Jake Paul currently has no idea who his next opponent is going to be, but he believes a fight against Conor McGregor is inevitable. The YouTuber-turned-pro-Boxer claimed there are a handful of options for him after beating Ben Askren. However, at the same time, he accused all his potential challengers of ducking out when it comes to signing the contract.

In an interview with MMA Junkie after his win over Askren, Jake Paul claimed that his recent win meant that a fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor had just become more realistic.

"Yeah, I don't know, we'll see. There's a lot of people but honestly, when it comes down to signing the contract, these guys duck, so honestly, we'll see. Like, the McGregor fight became more realistic, like I've been saying."

Jake Paul added that his goal is to do big fights but as of now, his priority seems to be taking some time off from in-ring action. Paul added that he only wants to challenge himself while doing blockbuster fights.

The YouTube sensation concluded by stating that Askren was a step up in competition for him.

"I just wanna do big fights, I'm gonna take some time off. I've been working my f*****g a** off and I'm only gonna do big fights. I wanna challenge myself though, at the same time, like Ben Askren was a step up. Okay, look what happened? 1:59. So, we'll see who the next big challenge is."

Who could Jake Paul fight next?

There are a few options for Jake Paul after his recent win over Ben Askren. The former could end up fighting fellow YouTuber KSI, who has a win over Jake's older brother Logan Paul and also fought him to a draw.

Paul, who has been calling out former UFC champion Conor McGregor, is ready for a huge showdown against The Notorious One. At the same time, Jake has also had his issues with McGregor's former opponent Floyd Mayweather.