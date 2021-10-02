Watch: GSP playfully tries to choke Khabib Nurmagomedov from behind as the two legends meet at a talk show

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov attended the Arnold Sports Festival in the United Kingdom today. Fans of the two UFC legends got an opportunity to meet and interact with them at the event.

GSP surprised 'The Eagle' by playfully choking him from behind while he was interacting with the host of this festival. Both the former UFC champions were pleased to see each other at this event. Georges St-Pierre said:

"I told his team, I said listen I'm gonna slide behind him like a ninja and it's gonna be my turn this time to get him... man listen to me you're as close as a perfect fighter that anybody can be. Perfect ever, undefeated. You finished your career on top of your game and for that man, it's never been done and it's amazing and it's all to your honour."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre praise each other below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov reiterated that 'Rush' was his father's favorite fighter in the UFC and that he had grown up watching the former two-division UFC champion fight.

The superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre was a dream match for many MMA fans but sadly it never happened. However, the two former UFC champions playfully faced off on stage at the event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about getting his first UFC contract

The former UFC lightweight champion also revealed at the event that he got a contract from the UFC just 10 days before he was about to fight a Brazilian fighter in Dagestan.

Also Read

Nurmagomedov told his father that he didn't want to fight the Brazilian fighter because he had gotten the UFC contract and that it was something that he had dreamt of all his life. However, his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov disagreed and asked him to fight the Brazilian fighter before he went and fought in the UFC.

'The Eagle' said that his father's advice to him to fight anybody in the world to become a champion has helped him become a world-renowned fighter. The Dagestani retired from the sport of MMA after successfully defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far