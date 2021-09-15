How did Hafthor Bjornsson lose weight?

Hafthor Bjornsson, the former world's strongest man, recently lost over 110 pounds.

'The Mountain' from the popular series 'Game of Thrones' took to Instagram a while ago to show off his new physique.

In a YouTube video, he spoke about his journey cutting down from 451 pounds (205 kgs) to 341 pounds (155 kgs). He was able to do so by controlling his diet and training regimen.

"When I started this training 205 kgs and now I'm down to 155 [kgs]. Feeling good, feeling healthy," said Hafthor Bjornsson.

The drastic change in his lifestyle and routine stemmed from Bjornsson taking to boxing. Regular sparring sessions and intense cardiovascular training resulted in him lowering his body fat.

Bjornsson revealed his diet and intense training routine in a video he posted on his YouTube channel.

Bjornsson made his boxing debut in an exhibition match against Steven Ward earlier this year. The bout, which was held in Dubai, resulted in a draw.

In his second appearance in the squared circle, Bjornsson had his hand raised against Simon Vallily by way of a unanimous decision.

Hafthor Bjornsson will face Devon Larratt in a boxing match on September 18

Hafthor Bjornsson will compete in a boxing exhibition match against one of the greatest arm-wrestlers of all time, Devon Larratt.

The Icelandic behemoth was initially scheduled to fight fellow strongman Eddie Hall. After an injury prevented Hall from competing, Larratt stepped in.

Devon Larratt, nicknamed 'No Limits', trained with renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi at the Tristar Gym in Canada. The gym is also home to Georges St-Pierre, who is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

The bout will be Larratt's boxing debut. The 46-year-old has won the World Arm Wrestling championship nine times.

The arm-wrestling phenomenon also served in the Canadian special forces and was deployed on several tours to Afghanistan.

Hafthor Bjornsson and Devon Larratt have met in the past. The two once engaged in an arm-wrestling contest. Larratt was fairly comfortable against the 32-year old. His strength on the arm-wrestling table was on full display as he pinned down Bjornsson a couple of times.

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt will take place in Dubai on September 18. It will be contested under the Core Sports promotional banner.

