Boxing superstar Teofimo Lopez names the two UFC fighters he is a fan of

Boxing superstar Teofimo Lopez has named the two UFC fighters he’s a fan of.

One of the most talented young fighters in boxing today, Teofimo Lopez, suggested that he’s a fan of UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes.

In an interview with James Lynch, Lopez touched upon multiple topics. The boxer spoke extensively about boxing, MMA, prominent personalities in combat sports, and much more. During his conversation with Lynch, Teofimo Lopez put forth praise for Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes. The 23-year-old stated:

“I do like (Jorge) Masvidal. I like him, man. I like his style. I like his swag, man – The way he walks and the way he’s about his business – I like that, man. And, you know, it’s a lot of great entertainment. So, who else I could think of, man? Of course, Amanda Nunes, Claressa Shields in boxing, you know. I support them and what they do. Who else I could think? Man, there’s so many. All I know is that right now is a great time for the sport, and right now is a great time for all sports around.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Apart from veteran MMA stars Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes, Teofimo Lopez also expressed his appreciation for MMA newcomer and boxing legend Claressa Shields.

Teofimo Lopez, Jorge Masvidal, and Amanda Nunes have big fights on the horizon

Jorge Masvidal (left); Amanda Nunes (right)

Teofimo Lopez is coming off what many believe is the biggest win of his career thus far, defeating the legendary Vasyl Lomachenko via unanimous decision in October 2020. The fight witnessed Lopez retain his IBF lightweight title and win the WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Presently, Teofimo Lopez is scheduled to fight George Kambosos Jr. on June 19th, 2021. Lopez will put his IBF, WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles on the line in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal’s most recent fight saw him suffer a second-round KO loss against archrival Kamaru Usman in their UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 261 in April 2021.

The consensus is that Masvidal is likely to take a few months off active MMA competition and return to fight a fellow high-ranking welterweight contender. In the aftermath of his loss, ‘Gamebred’ reiterated that he still intends to someday capture the UFC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes’ last fight was a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March 2021. Nunes is the current UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion.

She defended her featherweight belt against Anderson and is expected to defend her bantamweight belt next against Julianna Pena at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.