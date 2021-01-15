Mike Tyson hails young boxer as 'the best fighter in the world'

Former Heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson has heaped praise on Teofimo Lopez, calling him ‘the best fighter in the world.’ The 23-year-old was recently crowned as the unified Lightweight champion following his unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko last September.

Lopez and his father joined ‘Iron Mike’ on his podcast, ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.’ Although the episode is yet to be released, a social media post with the caption ‘Best fighter in the world’ started to circulate on the internet.

Lopez, who got his belt signed by Tyson, also posted some photos on his social media pages.

‘The Takeover’ has a fighting record of 16-0 with 12 of his wins by knockouts and four via decision. He announced himself on the world stage in December 2018, by beating veteran Mason Menard via knockout.

Like Tyson, Lopez was born in Brooklyn to Honduran immigrants. He represented Honduras at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the men’s Lightweight category but was defeated in the tournament by eventual silver medallist, Sofiane Oumiha.

Could Teofimo Lopez reach the standards set by Mike Tyson?

Lopez is still young and would know that he still has a lot to learn. The American will be hoping to keep proving his doubters wrong as he did in his last fight with Lomachenko where he went into the ring as an underdog. Tyson Fury once described Lopez as the hardest-hitting non-heavyweight.

''He’s a heavyweight on two tiny legs with speed and power. He’s a good little fighter, he believes in himself, he’s got knockout power, and he’ll fight anybody’’, Fury told iFL TV

Like Fury, Mike Tyson has never hidden his admiration for the 23-year-old. After winning the Lightweight belt last year, he celebrated him on social media.

Brooklyn was definitely in the house tonight. Lopez is the man to beat. Another Brooklyn champion. #LomaLopez — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 18, 2020

Although, Tyson fought at Heavyweight and Lopez is a Lightweight, what’s similar between them is that they became champions of their respective divisions at a very young age.