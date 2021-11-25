Is Teofimo Lopez looking past unbeaten George Kambosos? Days ahead of his title fight, Lopez has struck a tentative unification deal with WBC lightweight champ Devin Haney

After a rather inactive 2021, things have started to fall in place for lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. 'The Takeover' is set to take on unbeaten Australian George Kambosos this saturday night.

As one would've assumed, Teofimo Lopez is a heavy favorite heading into the fight and the odds are certainly backing him to get the job done easily. The 24-year-old himself has been very vocal about making light work of the Australian this Saturday.

Teofimo Lopez has disregarded the abilities of his challenger multiple times despite his undefeated record. While the fight with George Kambosos is still not over, Lopez has already found his next opponent. Moreover, the fight has also been verbally agreed to.

It turns out Teofimo Lopez's next opponent will be WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, as reported by The Ring. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing has revealed that both fighters have agreed to fight. The news has brought up massive questionmarks surrounding Lopez's focus on his fight against George Kambosos this weekend.

It seems like Teofimo Lopez is looking past his opponent. The reason for the same stems from the fact that Kambosos' boxing resume isn't even close to resume that Lopez has. However, we have seen major upsets in the past and if 'The Takeover' makes the mistake of taking George Kambosos too lightly this weekend, we might just witness another upset.

When will Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney fight?

The fight has been agreed to verbally and both camps have shaken hands on it, however, no tentative date has been decided for the same yet. Moreover, the fight will only make sense if both fighters win their upcoming bouts.

Devin Haney is set to take on Jo Jo Diaz on December 4th. Eddie Hearn has said that if both fighters get past their opponents, which they should, Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney will be a certainty.

The fight will present an opportunity for Teofimo Lopez to become the unified lightweight champion as Devin Haney holds the WBC strap, the only one which Lopez is currently missing.

