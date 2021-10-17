Watch: Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney trade barbs in heated exchange at Garcia vs. Martin fight

Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney are currently royalty in the realm of lightweight boxing. Combined, they hold all the titles in the division. Thus, it was no surprise when an incident between the two took place at the recently concluded Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin fight.

The lightweight kingpins stumbled upon each other and a heated conversation followed. While speaking to Haney and his camp, Lopez alleged that they had been ducking a fight against him for quite some time. Lopez challenged Haney to "sign the contract," to which Haney retorted, "What contract?"

Watch the altercation below:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney a long time coming?

Teofimo Lopez has been lobbying for a fight against Devin Haney for what seems like ages. The reason behind his reluctance to let this fight go is rooted in the dispute of the WBC belts.

Devin Haney holds the WBC lightweight title, while Teofimo Lopez is certified as the WBC franchise titleholder. Thus began a debate about which of the belts was the more significant achievement.

Teofimo Lopes, to prove his supremacy in the lightweight division, hopes to go toe-to-toe against Devin Haney.

“Let’s make the [explicit] fight happen. You’re saying this and you’re saying that. Earlier this week, you were supposed to meet with my promoter Bob Arum and y’all pulled out, so we can negotiate this fight,” said Teofimo Lopez. (h/t: Press Enterprise)

Teofimo Lopez is currently slated to butt heads with his IBF mandatory George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney, on the other hand, recently revealed that he's on a collision course with Joseph Diaz Jr.

Also Read

Diaz was initially looking to meet Ryan Garcia inside the squared circle. However, an injury to his hand forced Garcia out of the fight. This created a void that could very well be filled by Haney. The Haney camp claims they have sent in a formal offer but Diaz is yet to respond.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh