"It's gonna be knock out of the year"- Teofimo Lopez Sr. promises his son Teofimo Lopez will brutally knockout George Kambosos 

The highly anticipated lightweight championship fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos is just a night away. The two have been going at each other for months now and it's about time that they stepped in the ring and settled the score.

With only twenty-four hours remaining for the fight to commence, Teofimo Lopez Sr. had a message for boxing fans around the world. While speaking to Boxing Social recently, he said:

"I just want to say you know, tune in tomorrow, it's gonna be a show, it's going to be fast and it's gonna be knockout of the year. I'm saying it right now you know tune in. Teofimo Lopez Sr. right here, take care."

Teofimo Lopez Sr. is certainly confident in his son's ability to make light work of his opponent on Saturday. It is not the first time the father-son duo have made their desire to knockout George Kambosos heard publicly.

Teofimo Lopez himself is pretty confident he will knock out Kambosos within the first round. This attitude from 'The Takeover' has indicated that he is looking past his opponent in many ways. However, Lopez is arguably the best lightweight in the world right now and has backed up every claim of his in the ring so far. It will be interesting to see whether or not he can do the same come fight night.

Does Teofimo Lopez Sr. feel his son is being disrespected by George Kambosos' camp?

Leading into the fight, there has been a lot of back and forth between the two fighters and their teams. Teofimo Lopez's father even got into a scuffle with Kambosos' team at the media workouts the other day.

During the same interview with Boxing Social, Teofimo Lopez was asked if he felt disrespected by the opposition camp.

"Of course man these guys you know they don't respect. You didn't see us doing this with Nakatani or Commey, because those guys showed respect. These guys don't respect the champion."

Teofimo Lopez Sr. has made it clear that there has been a lack of respect shown by George Kambosos and his team. However, all the trash talk will come to an end when the two fighters step foot in the ring come Saturday night.

Watch Teofimo Lopez's full interview with Boxing Social below:

