'He tried to attack me and possibly attack my team'- George Kambosos grins while detailing drama and near brawl with Teofimo Lopez Sr. 

The energy leading into the fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos has become pretty evident now. In fact, both camps have now taken a dislike towards each other as well.

As reported earlier, during media workouts for the fight, the dads of both Lopez and Kambosos got into a bit of a tussle after Teofimo Lopez Sr. entered the Kambosos camp while talking smack.

Ben Damon @ben_damon The fathers of the fighters have publicly clashed ahead of #LopezKambosos The fathers of the fighters have publicly clashed ahead of #LopezKambosos https://t.co/dd5MeCwneH

Shortly after the incident, IFL TV caught up with the title challenger this weekend and asked him about his thoughts on the altercation. To which George Kambosos said:

"You know, Lopez Sr. wants to come up and carry on and cross the line and come to our area and try to possibly attack me and attack my team and my father put him in his place real quick and we all saw it."

George Kambosos seemed to be rather calm and collected after the altercation. Unlike the fighter himself, his dad was rather agitated and even pushed Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Watch George Kambosos' full interview below:

Teofimo Lopez has also been quite vocal about his dislike for Kambosos and his team. It is worth noting that things between the two fighters became personal after the Australian talked smacked about Lopez's mother. With both fighters looking to do some damage to each other, it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out come saturday night.

Can George Kambosos get the job done against Teofimo Lopez?

It's safe to say that the odds are stacked against George Kambosos. The reason being is that the Aussie is yet to beat anyone significant in his career. Moreover, his biggest challenge so far is coming in the form of Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez has proven himself in the ring time and time again and he looks set to extend his winning run come Saturday night. The current unified lightweight champion is 24-years-old and fresh off his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, and looks set to cement his place as the king of 135 pounds with a win over Kambosos.

