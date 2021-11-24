'God will humble Kambosos through me'- Teofimo Lopez claims he'll deliver divine punishment against challenger George Kambosos on Saturday

Teofimo Lopez is set to defend his belts against his IBF mandatory, George Kambosos, on November 27th. 'The Takeover' will return to action after over a year and is ready to get his hands on Kambosos.

The fight, originally scheduled for June 2021, was pushed back several times leading up to their November meeting. Bad blood has been boiling between the two fighters and Lopez is looking forward to finally facing the Aussie.

With the fight just days away, Teofimo Lopez had a message for his challenger at the media workouts for their fight on Saturday. Lopez said (h/t fightnews):

"You have to know your place and on Saturday, God is going to humble this man through me."

Teofimo Lopez is heading into the fight with bad intentions and has made it known that he will destroy his undefeated challenger. At the age of 28, Geroge Kambosos is 19 fights deep, however, he doesn't have the resume of 'The Takeover', who is four years younger to him.

Teofimo is considered to be the hardest-hitting lightweight in the world and has won 12 of his 16 fights by the means of TKO/KO . The 24-year-old phenom will look to make it a short night out on Saturday.

Watch Teofimo Lopez's full media workout below:

Does Teofimo Lopez respect his opponent?

It is safe to say that Teofimo Lopez has no love for his opponent and his team. The unified lightweight champion recently made it clear that he does not respect Kambosos at all (h/t fightnews):

"For George, I have no respect for him at all. The amount of disrespect from him, you disrespect my mother? I told them, I warned him, 'don't talk about my family'. I said they can say anything else, talk sh*t about me, say I am a cocroach or an ant. But once you cross that line, that barrier, f**k his manager and f**k George kambosos."

The rivalry has seemingly gotten personal between the two fighters and because of the same, Teofimo Lopez has lost respect for Kambosos. However, after the two go to war on Saturday, respect from both camps can be expected because that's what boxing is all about, respect.

