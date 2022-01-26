"I win that fight" - Ryan Garcia believes he can knock George Kambosos Jr. out

Despite having been out of the ring for over a year, Ryan Garcia is confident he can defeat current unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

'KingRy' has not been seen in action since knocking out Luke Campbell in January 2021. The 23-year-old boxer was once seen as one of the brightest prospects in the sport, but his inactivity has seen him fall out of favor with many fans and pundits.

Despite Ryan Garcia only having been in two bouts since 2020, he's still confident in his abilities. The former WBC interim lightweight champion was recently interviewed by ESNEWS, where he discussed a variety of topics. One of those that came up was a potential bout against the current unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

Garcia explained that he's the perfect fight for Kambosos at this point in time, and that he will likely knock out the champion in seven rounds.

"I do like that fight... I would sell better than every single one of these guys. I win that fight, I knock him out within probably seven rounds... I would love that opportunity to fight [him]. Hopefully he wants it, I make more sense. Coming off a long layoff, you just got the belts, he just got a hand surgery, I'm the perfect picking. Might as well come after me."

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview with ESNEWS below:

Ryan Garcia has confirmed a return to the ring in April

Garcia is unlikely to face the Australian in his next bout in his return to the ring. However, 'KingRy' has nonetheless confirmed that he is going to return to the ring on April 2nd.

It's yet to be confirmed where Garcia's return to the ring will take place, however, he's mentioned Las Vegas and Los Angeles as two options. It's also worth noting that the undefeated boxer's next opponent has yet to be confirmed, but he has no shortage of possible opponents.

Garcia has been going back-and-forth with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis for the past few months, however, a bout of that magnitude happening in April is very unlikely.

Other possible opponents include 135lb contenders Isaac Cruz and Tevin Farmer, who have recently called out the California-based fighter.

