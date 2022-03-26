"He's one person that can push me mentally"- Ryan Garcia reveals why training with Joe Goossen is better for him 

Ryan Garcia has revealed why training with his new coach, Joe Goossen, has been better for him.

'KingRy' is gearing up to make his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring in almost two weeks' time. Ahead of the fight against Emmanuel Tagoe, Garcia made the decision to switch things up in his camp and part ways with his trainer at the time, Eddy Reynoso, and replace him with Joe Goossen.

While Joe Goossen and Garcia have worked together in the early phases of the boxer's career, not everyone was sure if the Hall of Fame trainer would be able to bring the best out of 'KingRy'. However, the 23-year-old has suggested that training with the Californian has been much more beneficial for him.

During a recent appearance on the DAZN Boxing Show, Ryan Garcia was asked to reveal the things that "only" Joe Goossen has brought out of him. In response, Garcia highlighted his new trainer's ability to push him mentally:

"I would say, he's giving me that same energy that not a lot of people can bring out of me, you know? He's one person that can push me mentally and get more out of me because usually, I'm a maniac, you don't have to tell me to go do something but he could ignite something even more. So I think we're on the same wavelength."

Watch the full episode of the DAZN Boxing Show with Ryan Garcia below:

Ryan Garcia claims there is no bad blood with Canelo Alvarez

Garcia has opened up on his relationship with his former training partner Canelo Alvarez. The duo trained under Eddy Reynoso for years before 'KingRy' opted to switch camps. Ever since then, their relationship has visibly detiorated.

Although they are not on the best of terms, Ryan Garcia believes there is no bad blood between the two. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia said:

“It’s more like Darth Vader and you know [laughs]. Nah, nah, we’re good. No bad blood. I still think he’s a great fighter. I can’t hate on him. He does his thing. He works hard too. It’s just the situation we’re in right now. It’s going to pass. We’ll probably be cool later on. If not, that will probably be on him because I’m ready to be cool right now.”

Watch Garcia's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak