"I've always predicted great things about him"- Joe Goossen opens up on his relationship with Ryan Garcia

Legendary boxing trainer Joe Goossen has discussed his dynamic with Ryan Garcia, suggesting that he always predicted "great things about him."

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on April 9th, Ryan Garcia announced that he will be parting ways with Eddy Reynoso. Garcia's search for a new head trainer led to Joe Goossen. It is worth noting that 'KingRy' and the Hall of Fame trainer have worked together in the past during the early phases of the lightweight's career.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Joe Goossen spoke about 'KingRy':

"There was a relationship there like you said, that was ongoing and you know, I've always liked Ryan, I've always predicted great things about him, you know, from an early age, and I stand by those predictions, which is really super stardom for him because I always felt he had the, you know, wherewithal to become something extra special in this game, he's that good."

Ryan Garcia says his relationship with Canelo Alvarez is like Darth Vader

Ryan Garcia opened up about his relationship with former training partner Canelo Alvarez and jokingly compared him to Darth Vader.

'KingRy' and the pound-for-pound king both trained under Eddy Reynoso before Garcia decided to switch things up. Ever since his departure, the lightweight hasn't had the best of dynamics with Canelo Alvarez, who suggested that the 23-year-old wasn't disciplined enough.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia suggested that he has no bad blood with the boxing superstar:

“It’s more like Darth Vader and you know [laughs]. Nah, nah, we’re good. No bad blood. I still think he’s a great fighter. I can’t hate on him. He does his thing. He works hard too. It’s just the situation we’re in right now. It’s going to pass. We’ll probably be cool later on. If not, that will probably be on him because I’m ready to be cool right now.”

