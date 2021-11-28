Who won the fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. (27th November 2021)?

The rivalry between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. has been in a state of flux over the course of 2021. From a number of changes to fight dates to a promotional jump from Triller to Matchroom Boxing, their rivalry has seen it all.

The storied saga between Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. has only compounded the bad blood between the two. The feud, however, ended with George Kambosos Jr. shocking Teofimo Lopez with a split-decision win.

The decision-victory for Kambosos Jr. made him the unified world lightweight champion. Kambosos Jr., with his performance, managed to solidify himself as the WBA, WBO, IBF, and The Ring Magazine champion.

The fight was an absolute barnburner right from the get-go with both fighters scoring one knockdown apiece. Kambosos Jr. took Lopez's comments about knocking him out in the first round to heart as he earned a knockdown in the very first round.

Teofimo Lopez, on the other hand, outboxed Kambosos Jr. in the final few rounds of the fight. However, his efforts were not enough as the judges scored the fight in favor of the Aussie.

“Did I change all week? Have I changed my whole career? Never. I believed in myself. You’s might not believe it, but I believe in myself. I’ve got all the jewels. I’m not the king, I’m the emperor, because I come to every other country and take them out, one by one,” said Kambosos of his win.

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. main card results:

George Kambosos Jr. Teofimo Lopez via split decision (115-111, 113-114, 115-112)

Kenichi Ogawa def. Azinga Fuzile via unanimous decision (115-110, 115-110, 114-111)

Raymond Ford def. Felix Caraballo via TKO (2:10 of Round 8)

Zhilei Zhang def. Craig Lewis via TKO (2:10 of Round 2)

Ramla Ali def. Isela Vera via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Christina Cruz def. Maryguenn Vellinga via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

