"That's the fight we want"- Teofimo Lopez Sr. claims his son is ready to move up and face undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor

With Teofimo Lopez set to take on George Kambosos on November 27th, speculations regarding his next fight have already stirred up. Heading into the fight, Lopez is the heavy favorite and it seems like ' The Takeover' and his team have taken George Kambosos lightly. This seems to be the case because of constant mention of the next challenge for the lightweight champion before even getting past Kambosos.

The same has happened once again after Teofimo Lopez Sr. expressed his son's desire to fight Josh Taylor. While recently speaking to Boxing Social, the father of the current lightweight champion said:

"Yes that's the fight we want. You know he fights in February, we will fight in February with Devin Haney or whoever it is we don't care. We said we were going to fight him, my son can't stay at this weight no longer he's been on this weight for eight years so we gotta go, we gotta go up."

Watch Teofimo Lopez's full interview with Boxing Social below:

Josh Taylor is currently scheduled to take on Jack Catterall on 26th February 2022 to defend his light-welterweight title. Teofimo Lopez Sr. has suggested that they can take on Devin Haney or someone else in the meantime.

Josh Taylor is the current undisputed light-welterweight champion with all four belts in the division. If Teofimo Lopez secures a fight with Taylor in the future, boxing fans can look forward to another epic showdown inside the ring.

Can Teofimo Lopez become the undisputed lightweight champion?

Before moving upto 140lbs Teofimo Lopez will look to unify the lightweight division. 'The Takeover' currently possesses WBO, WBA, and IBF gold. The only strap he's missing is the WBC title, which is currently held by Devin Haney, who seems to be next in line to face Lopez.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#LopezKambososJr It's been a rocky road but tomorrow night Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will meet in the ring 👊 It's been a rocky road but tomorrow night Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will meet in the ring 👊#LopezKambososJr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Devin Haney is set to take on Jo Jo Diaz on December 4th. Should he manage to come out of that fight victorious, a date with Teofimo Lopez doesn't seem to be that far off.

Edited by David Andrew